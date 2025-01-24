Batch.Works partners E3D to reshape the UK’s additive manufacturing industry

× Expand Batch.Works & E3D. Batch.Works partners E3D.

Batch.Works and E3D has announced its collaboration which will aim to reshape the additive manufacturing (AM) industry within the UK. The circular manufacturing experts and 3D printing technology providers have received backing from the UK government’s Smart Grant competition under Innovate UK with funding available to the duo.

Both companies will be working on the “Accelerating Sustainable Additive Manufacturing Solutions” project with the pair utilising each other’s strengths to create advanced, scalable, and sustainable 3D printing technologies. Batch.Works’ AI-enabled 3D printer will be central to the pair’s work, as it can incorporate E3D’s components. This printer is also able to reduce assembly time by 70%, use 70% fewer components, and reduce carbon emissions by 85%.

"Our partnership with E3D represents a pivotal step forward in sustainable manufacturing,” said Julien Vaissieres, CEO of Batch.Works. “Together, we are pushing boundaries to set a new standard for efficiency and environmental responsibility in the 3D printing sector.”

James Haywood, Managing Director of E3D, added, “This collaboration is about more than innovation—it’s about making sustainability central to the way products are designed and manufactured. We’re excited to deliver solutions that not only meet the needs of today’s market but also pave the way for a more responsible future. This is one step further towards achieving our vision ‘to change the way humanity manufactures goods.”

Prioritising sustainability

The Circular Manufacturing-as-a-Service (CMaaS) model focuses on sustainability by ensuring that 3D printers and their components are designed for repair, refurbishment, and recycling. This promotes a fully circular production ecosystem with the approach aligning with the UK’s Net Zero targets.

Additionally, the collaboration will focus on establishing the UK’s “largest distributed smart factory network.”