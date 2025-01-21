6K Additive & EOS named by America Makes among participants in sustainability and environmental benefits project for AM

6K Additive and EOS have been named among the participants in America Makes' sustainability and environmental benefits project for additive manufacturing.

The project will focus on the sustainable production of aerospace and defence products via additive manufacturing, and will also draw contributions from Texas A&M University, 3Degrees, Wichita State University and the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR).

Awarded through the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s (OSD(R&E)) Manufacturing Technology Office, the project call totals 2.1 million USD in funding. EOS and 6K Additive have been awarded under “Topic 6” which will utilise a portion of the 2.1M USD funding to develop and demonstrate sustainable AM practices and products through design, material selection and development, material handling, and/or recycling.

"When it became time to decide on a material development partner for this project, 6K Additive was quickly identified as a frontrunner,” said Jon Walker, Government Relations & Key Account Manager, EOS. “Their expertise in the field of sustainable materials and proven track record supporting grant projects in the DoD community made them the clear choice for partnership."

“We are truly excited to be selected again by America Makes and equally excited to be working hand in hand with EOS and the other team members on this project,” said Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. “EOS and 6K Additive share the same dedication and responsibility towards sustainability in additive manufacturing and this project provides yet another proof point that our powder is the best in the industry when it comes to overall environmental benefits.”