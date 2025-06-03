EOS aiming to achieve net-zero gas emissions by 2045

× Expand EOS

EOS is aiming to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and has gained approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The 3D printing company has established a set of science-based target that are 'grounded in SBTi's Net-Zero Standard.' SBTi is a globally recognised corporate action organisations that supports other companies in aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

EOS' targets - set against a 2022 base year - include a 42% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 CO2e emissions by 2030, a 25% absolute reduction in Scope 3 CO2e emissions by 2030, a 90% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 CO2e emissions by 2040, and a 90% absolute reduction in Scope 3 CO2e emissions by 2045. Scope 1 emissions concern those that a company directly generates, while scopes 2 and 3 concern indirect emissions.

To this end, the company has developed a climate roadmap based on cross functional workshops and data driven emissions analysis. This will cover the electrification of the company car fleet, the transition to renewable electricity across sites, the development of more sustainable materials, and the increased efficiency of systems and processes.

“We are proud to take this important step toward a 1.5-degree future, reinforcing our commitment to meaningful climate action and to supporting our customers on their sustainability journeys,” said Marie Langer, CEO of EOS. “Our validated science-based targets reflect EOS’ dedication to Responsible Manufacturing and our role in helping drive sustainability progress within the additive manufacturing industry.”

“We applaud EOS for setting ambitious net-zero targets. From a customer perspective, this is a vital step that supports our own climate ambitions and reinforces the importance of sustainability across the additive manufacturing value chain,” added Tibo Uyttersprot, Head of Sustainability at Materialise.

Björn Hannappel, Head of Sustainability at EOS, offered: “As our purpose states, we want to accelerate the world's transition to Responsible Manufacturing. These goals will direct us within EOS and the greater EOS GROUP as we continue our sustainability journey in the future.”

EOS will be exhibiting at the TCT 3Sixty event in the UK this week from Stand F28.