EOS Aluminium AlSi10Mg material now produced with 100% recycled feedstock

EOS has announced that its Aluminium AlSi10Mg is now produced with 100% recycled feedstock.

According to the company, increasing the recycled content to 100% has resulted in a 77% CO2e reduction from the prior material. The material is also now said to achieve 83% CO2e reduction compared to AlSi10Mg made from 100% virgin raw material.

EOS Aluminium AlSi10Mg was first added to EOS’s Responsible Products portfolio in April 2024 when it began incorporating 30% recycled feedstock, which helped to achieve a 25% CO2e reduction. While EOS Aluminium AlSi10Mg now employs 100% recycled feedstock, the resulting material maintains the same properties, characteristics and performance in additively manufactured parts, ensuring existing customers do not need to requalify applications. EOS has also confirmed there is no price difference for the new material.

Among the other key specifications of the AlSi10Mg are its 460 MPa ultimate tensile strength, 5% elongation at break, yield strength of 245 MPa, and good thermal and electrical conductivity.

"We’re proud to have developed our first EOS metal material made with 100% recycled feedstock and to have achieved so much in less than a year," said Sophia Heyl, Product Specialist at EOS. "We will continue to explore ways to reduce the carbon footprint of our customers‘ applications with every EOS product – from materials and hardware to design optimisation – they all add up to a more responsible end-use product for our customers and the climate."

“We are continuing our path towards Responsible Manufacturing and expanding our portfolio of Responsible Products stepwise,” added Björn Hannappel, head of sustainability at EOS. “By minimising waste, reducing the environmental footprint and prioritising eco-friendly materials, organisations can both protect our planet and create a more efficient and resilient business model.”

Other EOS Responsible Products include the VIRTUCYCLE Used Polymer Material Take-Back Program, PA 1101 ClimateNeutral polymer materials, PA2200 CarbonReduced polymer materials, and the Carbon Calculator.

Earlier this year, EOS was named by America Makes among the participants in a sustainability and environmental benefits project for AM alongside 6K Additive.