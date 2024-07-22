MTC launches sustainable additive manufacturing hub with Lithoz & Carbon 3D printing technology

Expand MTC

The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) has invested in a new hub for sustainable additive manufacturing to support the development of net zero products with end-to-end circularity.

Opening ‘avenues for research and development,’ the new hub features polymer and ceramic additive manufacturing machines, which will be used to manufacture net zero products. It will also house material reprocessing equipment to recycle waste AM materials and parts into feedstocks.

Among the equipment will be a Lithoz CeraFab S65, processing Alumina, Silicon Nitride and Aluminium Nitride materials, and a Carbon M3, which will print high-performance polymers. Polymer granulation and feedstock forming systems will also be installed to create a ‘fully circular’ polymer manufacturing process chain at the MTC.

The MTC hopes the new hub will enhance the additive manufacturing support it provides to the aerospace, defence and energy sectors.

Ross Trepleton, Associate Director for Component Manufacturing at The Manufacturing Technology Centre, commented: “As additive manufacturing technology progresses, finding materials that are renewable, bio-based, recycled and recyclable is crucial to enhancing its sustainability credentials. We already collaborate with industry stakeholders - such as Ai Build and Weir – on projects to develop and scale-up the use of more sustainable materials in manufacturing. By investing in more cutting-edge equipment, we can continue to support customers and partners in paving the way for a more environmentally-friendly future for this technology.”