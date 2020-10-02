Advanced Laser Materials to distribute four BASF 3D printing materials

× Expand BASF ALM

EOS’ Advanced Laser Materials (ALM) business has agreed to distribute four of BASF’s 3D printing materials.

The companies have previously worked together on the development of EOS’ TPU 1301 material, which was launched 12 months ago. This extension of their partnership will see ALM sell Ultrasint Polyamide 6 (PA6) MF, PA6 FR, PA6 LM and Polypropylene (PP) nat 01 on behalf of BASF.

BASF’s PA6 materials are all said to exhibit high Heat Deflection Temperature, meaning exceptional thermal resistance, and in-particle fillers that help to ensure part consistency and reduce waste. The chemicals expert has sought to deliver PA6 materials optimised for powder bed fusion technologies because of their suitability to industries like the automotive space. With the support of the EOS Additive Minds consultancy division, some automotive companies are already working with PA6 MF, and BASF’s CAE competence simulation software, to develop applications.

The Ultrasint PA6 MF material is considered to be an apt material for highly loaded parts where high rigidity, media tightness and enhanced thermal distortion performance is required. BASF has outlined engine brackets as a suitable application, while it has already successfully produced a high voltage inverter housing for a new Electric Vehicle. The companies believe the PA6 MF, in combination with the EOS INTEGRA P450 machine, will ‘open up opportunities to print short run parts.’

Meanwhile, the Ultrasint PA6 LM, which is the lower melting temperature grade of BASF’s PA6 family, is said to be a good option for engine valve train covers and air intake ducts, while the Ultrasint PA6 FR contains a flame-retardant additive and is said to be suitable for applications in the electronics and public transportation sector.

“PA6 has long been the most widely known polymer material used in automotive 3D printing, but also fairly low quality, until now,” commented Donnie Vanelli, President of ALM. “What we’ve been able to do here, in coordination with BASF, is enable manufacturers to use the same material from prototype through production.”

BASF’s Ultrasint PP nat 01, the other material to be distributed by ALM, also has application potential in the automotive industry, such as for automotive fluid bottles, as well as in the aerospace sector for parts like sensor covers. It exhibits excellent chemical resistance, ductility and media tightness, and represents an alternative to the commonly-used PA12 material.

“Forward AM’s Ultrasint Polypropylene is fully weldable, and its translucency and media-tightness make it perfect for tanks and reservoir prototypes,” added Jeremy Vos, Automotive and Powderbed Manager at BASF. “The ability to leverage high-performance AM materials to do short run production will open up new opportunities for customers in the automotive industry.”