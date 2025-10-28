Aibuild and Generative Machine Company bring 5-axis 3D printing to the desktop

× Expand Ai Build

5-axis 3D printing is now available on the desktop following a collaboration between Aibuild and Generative Machine Company.

The UK-based software company and desktop 3D printing startup have worked together to combine multi-axis printing with artificial intelligence to introduce what they believe marks a ‘breakthrough in intelligent manufacturing’ for researchers, educators, and manufacturers.

“Our solution with Generative Machine represents an exciting convergence of next-generation hardware design and intelligent software automation,” said Michail Desyllas, COO and Co-founder of Aibuild. “Their innovative approach to 5-axis printing, combined with our advanced automation capabilities, will unlock new possibilities for complex geometries and multi-directional prototyping and manufacturing that were previously impossible with traditional desktop systems.”

The 5-axis fused filament fabrication platform has been built to overcome the limitations of traditional desktop 3-axis printing systems and leverages Aibuild's software tools including parametric slicing strategies, automated toolpath generation, and multi-axis printing optimisation. This means complex parts can now be printed without support structures with improved surface finishes and tailored properties. The printer itself, which will be on display at Formnext in Frankfurt, is also made up of generatively designed metal 3D printed parts in addition to polymer components made from FFF.

"For years, desktop additive manufacturing has been constrained by the conventional 3-axis approach. We want to change that by bringing to desktop users the same advanced capabilities found in robotics and LFAM,” said Ric Real, CEO and Co-founder of Generative Machine Company. “Our partnership with Aibuild is a major step toward making this technology accessible and placing a powerful new tool into the hands of the desktop users."