AlphaSTAR announces Amir Mobayen as new CEO

Engineering software company AlphaSTAR has announced board member Amir Mobayen as its Chief Executive Officer.

AlphaSTAR believe Mobayen’s leadership skills and experience within the software technology market will help to facilitate the company’s growth and ensure AlphaSTAR is answering the needs of existing and potential clients.

Mobayen has been a member of AlphaSTAR’s Board of Directors since 2012 and has also held a range of executive leadership positions in sales, marketing and operational roles throughout North America, EMEA and Asia at both public and private equity owned companies. He was most recently the President of Smartrac Technology’s RFID division that was acquired by Avery Dennison in 2020, while he has also had stints at Arrow Electronics’ Intelligent Systems business, MSC Software Corporation and Avent Electronics.

“Amir is an exceptional leader. His track record in the transformation and growth of multiple technology businesses in North America, EMEA and Asia will position AlphaSTAR for continued growth,” commented AlphaSTAR CTO Dr. Frank Abdi. “Pushing the envelope of cutting-edge technology has always been the backbone of AlphaSTAR. I am personally thrilled to be welcoming a hands-on business leader that values the importance of scientific excellence and is passionate about sharing our simulation capabilities with more of the industry.”

“Amir’s experience brings the needed leadership to successfully execute our strategy in addressing the rapidly growing simulation software market,” added AlphaSTAR President Kay Matin. “Amir is a visionary with a proven track record in execution and delivery of goals relevant to our transformation agenda.”

As Mobayen takes a more hands-on role at AlphaSTAR as CEO, he will be tasked with aligning AlphaSTAR’s offerings within the digital enterprise market globally and ensure its customers and partners are supplied with ‘simulation toolsets that meet their advanced manufacturing needs.’ He was selected for the role because of his ability to bring an ‘international perspective with a multicultural/multilingual background, focusing on a market driven customer focus, product innovation and development of best-in-class talent.’

“It is extremely exciting and an honour to be named AlphaSTAR’s CEO,” offered Mobayen. “We are uniquely positioned in the centre of the simulation and additive manufacturing technology value matrix. We have a tremendous opportunity to firmly drive our strategic leadership and market position as we accelerate helping our customers and partners achieve their rapidly evolving intelligent manufacturing needs. As we enter our next growth phase in 2021, our strategy will build on AlphaSTAR’s prior customer successes in aerospace, automotive, defence and energy industries by augmenting our talented people, outpacing the industry with continued product innovations and leveraging our strong relationships to deliver profitable growth. I am extremely thrilled about our direction and future.”

