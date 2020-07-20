America Makes and AFRL announce Additive Manufacturing Modeling Challenge Series winners

America Makes logo

America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, together with the Air Force Research Laboratory, Materials & Manufacturing Directorate Structural Materials, Metals Branch (AFRL/RXCM), have announced the recipients of their joint additive manufacturing (AM) Modeling Challenge Series prize.

The four challenges, launched November last year, were designed to improve the accuracy of model predictions for metal AM, using INCONEL nickel-chromium alloy 625 (IN625).

Participants were given high-pedigree calibration and validation data sets in order to develop new models, directly related to predicting the internal structure and resultant performance of AM metallic components.

A prize of 235K USD is to be divided among the awardees across the four challenges including:

Challenge 1: Macro-scale Process-to-Structure Predictions

Dassault Systems Government Solutions Corp.

Challenge 2: Micro-scale Process-to-Structure Predictions

The Wing Kam Liu Group at Northwestern University

Challenge 3: Macro-scale Structure-to-Properties Predictions

QuesTek Innovations LLC

Challenge 4: Micro-scale Structure-to-Properties Predictions

University of Utah, Carnegie Mellon University, and Los Alamos National Laboratory

"Going into the AFRL AM Modeling Challenge Series, we knew that the outcomes would potentially lead to significantly improved predictability and accuracy of models and simulations, and the qualification of AM process and materials," said America Makes Executive Director John Wilczynski. "The awardees of these four challenges certainly made solid contributions. They improved our understanding of the micro- and macro-structure level variability that was needed to advance the accuracy of modelling and simulation for AM metal. We thank all those who participated and extend our congratulations to the awardees."