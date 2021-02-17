AMEXCI invests in SLM Solutions metal 3D printing tech to explore series production applications

× Expand SLM 500 metal AM

AMEXCI, an additive manufacturing organisation founded by 11 Nordic based industrial players has invested in SLM Solutions’ SLM 500 metal 3D printing system.

With this instalment, AMEXCI is hoping to ‘boost industrialisation’ and support companies in their application of metal 3D printing technology to produce complex parts at serial volumes. It was set up by ABB, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, FAM, Husqvarna Group, Höganas AB, Saab, Scania, SKF, Stora Enso and Wärtsilä, and is based at an AS9100D certified lab in Karlskoga, Sweden.

AMEXCI is hoping to harness the SLM 500’s quad-laser configuration to facilitate series production applications for Nordic-based customers. As part of the partnership with SLM Solutions, specific case studies will be used to evaluate additive manufacturing, with the competitive advantages of different SLM Solutions machines, such as the new NXG XII 600 platform, being explored too.

“Having worked together for some time we are happy to take the next steps and further strengthen the cooperation between AMEXCI and SLM Solutions as we see their technology as a strong complement alongside our existing collaborations,” commented Edvin Resebo, CEO of AMEXCI. “Regarding the industrialisation of AM, we see a growing potential in the Nordic region for the coming years. From an AMEXCI perspective, SLM Solutions showcases a strong understanding of what’s important and what needs to be in place for AM as an industrial manufacturing process.”

“AMEXCI works with a wide range of industries, especially in the Nordic region. We are proud to contribute as a solution partner to support and to realise AM business cases of their customers, from prototype up to serial production,” added SLM Solutions CEO Sam O’Leary. “Providing consulting services throughout the customer’s AM journey is a goal of SLM Solutions in this partnership.”

