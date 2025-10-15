Amnovis delivers 100,000th 3D printed implant

× Expand Amnovis

Medical device contract manufacturer Amnovis has recently shipped its 100,000th 3D printed implant.

The landmark implant was a recently-launched Promethean Restorative FDA-approved SI fixation device.

Founded in 2020, Amnovis has established itself as a reliable provider of medical devices, with a reported 99.9% customer acceptance rate and an on-time delivery rate above 90% for three consecutive years.

Amnovis says it expects to build on this foundation with more than 50,000 implant shipments in 2025 alone. To enable this rapid scale-up, Amnovis is expanding its production capacity. It also intends to expand into the aerospace, semiconductor and advanced engineering sectors.

“From day one, we wanted Amnovis to be more than just another supplier,” said Ruben Wauthle, CEO and co-founder of Amnovis. “We set out to build a company that consistently delivers high-quality parts, communicates transparently, and meets deadlines. Five years later, we’re proud to say we’re doing exactly that.”

Since its inception, Amnovis has put a great focus on research and development. The company believes it is the only contract manufacturer to offer 3D printed pure titanium that meets ASTM standards without requiring heat treatment – with the validated material now a ‘workhorse’ in spine, CMF and orthopaedic applications – while it is also developing a capability that enables two or more metals to be printed at once via laser powder bed fusion.

“Innovation is in our DNA,” added Wauthle. “We don’t just follow trends. We redefine the state-of-the-art in 3D printing by bridging the gap between emerging technologies and scalable, real-world applications. That’s what sets Amnovis apart.”