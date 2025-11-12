AMT introduces PostPro UP & PostPro SF2X systems ahead of Formnext

Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT PostPro) has launched the PostPro UP Automated Unpacking System and the PostPro SF2X Vapor Smoothing System.

The company, which reports a 'record year' of profitable growth and a 40% year-on-year surge in product orders, says it now delivers the 'most cost-effective and complete post-processing solution in the industry.'

Debuting at Formnext 2025 from Hall 12.1, Booth E41, the new solutions will help to deliver a connected and intelligent ecosystem that covers unpacking, cleaning, smoothing and inspection, according to AMT. The company suggests users will now benefit from higher throughput, lower cost per part, and consistent production-grade quality.

PostPro UP | 'Eliminating a bottleneck.'

PostPro UP has been designed to close the final automation gap in the AMT Digital Manufacturing System by connecting build, unpack, depowder, smoothing, and inspection into one fully automated workflow. It has been designed to supplement high-volume powder-based 3D printing capacities and promises a fast, dust-free, automatic operation.

The solution boasts automated tray and bulk cake unpacking capabilities, with build plates feeding directly into the cell to eliminate manual handling. It is fully integrated with AMT’s PostPro depowdering, vapour smoothing, colouring, and inspection modules and is compatible with HP MJF, EOS P3, and Stratasys SAF build units with 3D Systems and Farsoon compatibility to follow. AMT also says the PostPro UP is configurable for multiple build-plate sizes, materials and geometries, while being cleaner and safer.

Prices for the AMT PostPro UP start from €80,000, with shipping to commence in Q1 2026.

“Customers told us unpacking was the bottleneck,” said Joseph Crabtree, AMT Founder and CEO. “The PostPro UP eliminates it. As part of our Digital Factory vision, it’s the final missing link, enabling a complete, automated, and repeatable production process.”

PostPro SF2X | 'Delivering true industrial performance.'

The PostPro SF2X has been developed on the PostPro SFX's foundations. More than 250 PostPro SFX machines have been installed worldwide, but AMT has now sought to deliver a compact 24-litre upgrade that delivers twice the processing volume within the same footprint.

Powered by AMT's proprietary PostPro AI, the SF2X has been designed to dynamically adjust vapour flow, temperature, and timing based on material type, geometry, and batch data. It is also said to optimise every cycle for consistency, surface quality, and efficiency.

A standard cycle process will take between 1.5-2 hours, with the time brought down to 30-45 minutes when using the PostPro AI optimisation capability. Prices start from €24,900, with first deliveries anticipated in early 2026.

“The SF2X delivers true industrial performance in a compact, affordable package,” said Paul Carlson, AMT Chief Revenue Officer. “It’s our most accessible system yet, offering the highest finishing volume-to-cost ratio on the market and powered by the same proven technology trusted by hundreds of customers worldwide.”