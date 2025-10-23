Anzu Partners combines ExOne GmbH & Voxeljet into single business

Anzu Partners has combined the ExOne GmbH and Voxeljet business entities it has recently acquired into a single business.

Operating under the ExOne Global Holdings moniker, the company will integrate the operations of ExOne and Voxeljet to provide customers with a ‘broader product line, deeper aftermarket support and global printing services.’

ExOne Global Holdings will maintain the operating subsidiaries in Germany, the United States, Japan, China and India. These subsidiaries will make up the combined organisation and offer localised and regional support to customers in ‘all facets of the business.’

Anzu says it is building a ‘future-ready additive manufacturing network’ that is designed for ‘growth and resilience.’ Together, ExOne and Voxeljet are said to have installed more than 500 3D printing systems with customers on every inhabited continent.

As Anzu pulls together the resources of both ExOne and Voxeljet, it has appointed ExOne GmbH Managing Director Eric Bader as the new company’s CEO, Voxeljet CEO Rudolf Franz to the Board of Directors, and Anzu Partners Managing Director Whitney Haring-Smith as Chair of the Board.

Anzu suggests that this leadership structure has been designed to blend deep domain expertise, provide strong strategic oversight, and ensure continuity.

“Our customers and partners will experience ongoing stability and consistency as we move forward,” said Bader. “In bringing together ExOne’s leadership in digital sand casting and Voxeljet’s capabilities in large-format industrial printing supporting sand and investment casting, our focus is to leverage our joined strengths, preserve reliability, and deliver new growth.”

“We are thrilled to bring together two of the most respected names in industrial binder-jet and large-format additive manufacturing,” added Haring-Smith. “ExOne and Voxeljet each bring unique strengths and customer relationships. Under a single ownership and with unified leadership, we intend to accelerate innovation and deepen customer commitment.”

“I am honoured to join the board of the new holding company,” offered Franz. “Both ExOne and Voxeljet have set new standards for decades now by transforming casting applications through additive manufacturing. Reuniting the founders and pioneers of 3D sand printing is an exciting new step.”

Anzu commenced its interest in Voxeljet last year, while it sought to acquire ExOne GmbH in the summer of 2025 following Desktop Metal's Chapter 11 bankruptcy.