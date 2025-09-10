Arburg withdraws from additive manufacturing sector

Arburg has announced its additive manufacturing business segment will cease operations at the end of 2025.

The company cited the 'current market situation and economic parameters' for the decision, though confirmed existing customers and users of Freeformer 3D printers will continue to be supported.

Arburg, an injection moulding machine manufacturer, expanded into the additive manufacturing market segment in 2013, with the launch being announced at the K trade fair. Since then, however, the company has failed to gain much traction or custom in industrial sectors. This is despite the formation of an additive manufacturing subsidiary, the launch of a dedicated 3D printing facility in Shanghai, continued R&D around its Freeformer series, the acquisition of other 3D printing businesses, and winning industry awards.

After more than ten years, Arburg decided that 'it was not possible to realise the economic goals for this business segment,' suggesting that the global 3D printing market did not develop as the company expected.

"This business decision was made after careful evaluation and consideration of the current market situation and the current economic parameters," said Dr Armin Schmiedeberg, Chairman of the Advisory Board at Arburg. "The current economic situation also requires us to concentrate fully on our core business, injection moulding machine construction."

Though ARBURGadditive GmbH + Co KG will shut its doors for good on December 31, 2025, existing customers will continue to receive 'full support' directly from Arburg, including a 'reliable supply of spare parts and comprehensive service for existing Freeformers on the market.' Arburg, however, will no longer participate in additive manufacturing trade fairs, events or symposia.

As a result of the closure, approximately 40 employees of ARBURGadditive from sales, development, application technology and assembly will have the opportunity to transfer to Arburg.

In addition to the Freeformer, ARBURGadditive's portfolio also included the filament printers and silicone printers of Arburg's sister company innovatiQ GmbH + Co KG, based in Feldkirchen near Munich.