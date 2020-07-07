Asiga joins Henkel's additive manufacturing Open Materials Platform

× Expand Asiga has validated a number of Henkel's Loctite 3D branded materials for use on its stereolithography printers.

Australian 3D printer manufacturer Asiga has been named as the latest company to join Henkel's Open Materials Platform.

The two companies are said to be combining their experience in chemistry and 3D printing technology to drive production applications for additive manufacturing through the development of advanced materials.

The chemical company announced its plans to enter the AM market back in 2016 and has since launched a portfolio of photo-curing resins with a range of engineering-grade properties, and established partnerships with several AM hardware manufacturers including HP and Origin. Now, Asiga has validated a number of Henkel's Loctite 3D branded materials for use on its open material desktop MAX and large-format PRO 4K series stereolithography printers.

"Asiga's commitment to provide our customers with a stable and consistent additive manufacturing solution for end-use functional parts is now delivered with optimised compatibility with Henkel materials." says Asiga's Director of Global Operations, Graham Turner. "To supplement traditional manufacturing processes that require the kind of tough, functional and high temperature materials that are Henkel's bread and butter. We're excited to tap into the Loctite portfolio and build solutions that exceed our customers' expectations."

"Asiga offers an innovative open platform that is cohesive with many of our materials," says Sam Bail, Head of OEM Partnership, 3D Printing at Henkel. "We also share a common vision of unlocking the promise of additive manufacturing at scale. The industrial sector is ripe for development, and with our combined solution, we are poised to help customers benefit from many of 3D printing's biggest advantages, including design innovation, customisation, speed, and scalability, among others."

The announcement builds on Henkel's continued growth in the AM market, which last week was bolstered with the expansion of its Additive Manufacturing Services in an effort to support its automotive and industrial customers' AM activity.