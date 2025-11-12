ASTM AM CoE leading effort to connect technology outcomes to real-world industrial use

ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) will lead the Industry Transition Team to connect technology outcomes to real-world use across aerospace, defence and other safety-related sectors.

The AM CoE has also launched WATCHLIST, a coordinated initiative to accelerate in-process monitoring and control, jointly funded by America Makes and NASA, and been elevated to Platinum membership in America Makes.

Under the America Makes Quality Test and Inspection Methods Expediency (QTIME), funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Manufacturing Technology (OSD ManTech), ASTM International will lead The Boeing Company, SAE International, Lockheed Martin, Baker Hughes, and Wohlers Associates through the ITT effort. QTIME focuses on developing rapid, cost-effective non-destructive inspection (NDI) methods for large and complex AM parts—both in-situ and ex-situ—across laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and directed energy deposition (DED) technologies.

To supplement this mission, WATCHLIST (Workshop on Additive Techniques for Control and Health-monitoring Leveraging In-Situ Technologies) will assess the current state of in-process monitoring and in-process control, engage experts through literature reviews, interviews, surveys, and an in-person workshop, and ultimately deliver a strategic guide and roadmap with actionable recommendations.

Expected outcomes include stronger domestic supply chains through improved process control and faster qualification, targeted workforce upskilling, and alignment with OSD priorities to enable scalable, production-grade AM.

Finally, ASTM’s new Platinum membership in America Makes underscores its continued commitment to national collaboration and technology transition. Joining a select group of top-tier members, ASTM will help shape cross-industry roadmaps, accelerate standards-based qualification pathways, and amplify outcomes that benefit the broader manufacturing ecosystem.

“ASTM International has been a proud partner of America Makes since its inception, collaborating every year on high-impact projects that advance additive manufacturing,” said Mohsen Seifi, Ph.D., ASTM International’s vice president of global advanced manufacturing programs. “Initiatives like QTIME and WATCHLIST represent the next chapter of that collaboration—connecting sensing, control, and qualification in ways that strengthen U.S. manufacturing leadership. Our shared mission is to make additive manufacturing a trusted and scalable production technology.”

“We’re proud to welcome ASTM as a Platinum member of America Makes,” said John Wilczynski, executive director of America Makes. “Their deep expertise in standards and certification will help us drive consistent, measurable progress toward advancing additive manufacturing production readiness and strengthening the competitiveness of the U.S. manufacturing base.”