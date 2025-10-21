ASTM International & CECIMO partner to deepen transatlantic cooperation in additive manufacturing standards

Expand ASTM International

ASTM International and CECIMO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen transatlantic cooperation in additive manufacturing (AM) standards, certification, and workforce development.

The agreement was struck at the recent ASTM International Conference for Advanced Manufacturing.

Together, ASTM and CECIMO believe they are taking a major step in connecting U.S. and European leadership in AM. The MoU builds on AM Europe, CECIMO’s pan-European initiative launched in 2025 to unify the continent’s AM community under a common platform. Backed by ten national associations and encompassing more than 700 enterprises, AM Europe, operated by CECIMO, seeks to represent Europe’s collective AM voice while advancing industrial adoption and competitiveness.

Now, ASTM and AM Europe will align efforts across continents to accelerate innovation, reduce duplication, and strengthen trust in qualified AM production. They will collaborate to align AM-related standardisation and certification initiatives, promote knowledge exchange across industry, government and academia, and support workforce development initiatives to prepare manufacturers for qualified, standards-based production. They will also seek to facilitate engagement among European and U.S. stakeholders to strengthen global supply chain readiness.

“This collaboration reflects our shared belief that additive manufacturing—like many critical and emerging technologies—is a global movement,” said Dr. Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International’s Vice President of Global Advanced Manufacturing Programs. “By combining the expertise and resources of ASTM and AM Europe, operated CECIMO, we can drive interoperability, increase efficiency, and speed the adoption of additive manufacturing globally.”

“CECIMO has long recognized the credibility and global value of ASTM International,” added Filip Geerts, Director General of CECIMO. “With AM Europe, our mission is to connect the entire value chain—from design to end use—and this partnership with ASTM allows us to do so on a truly global scale. Together, we are advancing innovation while ensuring that quality, safety, and trust remain at the heart of advanced manufacturing.”