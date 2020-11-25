Authentise integrates nebumind visualisation & analytics tools into AMES platform

× Expand Authentise nebumind

Authentise has announced the integration of visualisation and analytics tools from German start-up nebumind into its Manufacturing Execution System (AMES).

The company’s believe the integration of nebumind’s digital twin visualisations, which fuse machine parameters and sensor data with original part geometry, well help identify potential problems within part designs and generate more accurate inspections in less time. nebumind’s capabilities also generate real-time alerts which will helps users of Authentise’s AMES to address deviations during the process and reduce waste.

Thanks to the integration, data retrieved from additive manufacturing platforms is passed automatically from the AMES into nebumind, meaning the users does not need to manually locate and upload, and the generated insight is appended to the existing AMES part report. In addition to ensuring end-to-end traceability, the companies believe this process is more efficient and will make additive manufacturing more seamless for end users.

“Additive users need to be able to review data at a single glance,” commented Franz Engel, co-CEO at nebumind. “To date, all they are given is long and complex tables of sensor data that are difficult to make head or tail of. Thanks to the integration with AMES, we can get this data automatically and fuse it with the shape being produced. That way, the user can see an instant heat map of potential problem areas and deep dive into every voxel to understand the underlying data if necessary. This view can help customers identify rework needs up to ten times faster and reduce production rejects by up to 90%. Integrating this view with AMES makes sense, since that’s where production is managed and data is held. We’re excited to be collaborating with Authentise to make the additive process more seamless and reliable for users.”

“We’re excited to be welcoming nebumind to the Authentise platform,” added Authentise CEO Andre Wegner. “Together, we can accomplish the goal of a seamless fail proof additive process. The collaboration proves once again that trying to do so single-handedly leads to failure and harms customers. For years, they have had to put up with sub-optimal data analysis in several different software tools. Now, it’s all in one place, instantly accessible and cutting edge. This partnership proves once again how much we can move this industry forward if industry leaders work together and not against one another.”

