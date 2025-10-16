Aviation AM Centre qualifies EOS metal 3D printing technology under EASA Part-21/G approval

Expand EOS

The Aviation AM Centre (AAMC), an EASA-approved aviation production organisation specialising in additive manufacturing (AM) for the aerospace industry, has become the first independent AM parts manufacturer to qualify EOS metal 3D printing technology under EASA Part-21/G approval.

Working closely with the EOS team in Dusseldorf, a combination manufacturing process and material has been qualified by the AAMC to enable the production of certified parts for airlines, MROs, OEMs, and suppliers. EOS' metal powder bed technology will now be deployed by the AAMC to support aircraft maintenance, producing structural components in aircraft cabins and aircraft systems across a range of aircraft types.

According to a press release distributed by EOS, AAMC can additively manufacture aircraft parts with EASA Form 1, the European Airworthiness Release Certificate, in a range of materials, such as aluminium, titanium, stainless steel and copper.

Vinayak Jagtap, AAMC Production Manager, said: "We carefully reviewed and documented every step of the metal AM process under our EASA Part-21/G approval, to meet the highest Aviation quality standards of the German Aviation Authority. As a result, our approval scope has been expanded to include EOS and AMCM metal LPBF technology. We sincerely thank the EOS team here in Düsseldorf for their support and look forward to producing certified parts on the latest AMCM M290-2 1k dual-laser machine."

Bernhard Randerath, AAMC Chairman and Accountable Manager, added: "This milestone marks our transition from design and prototyping to certified metal aircraft components for airlines, MROs, OEMs, and suppliers. Our licensing model also allows our partners to establish their own certified AM production cell and benefit from our expertise and Production Organisation Approval."

Markus Glasser, EOS Senior Vice President EMEA offered: "The EOS additive manufacturing technology is the first metal AM technology worldwide to comply with the stringent aviation production regulation EASA Part 21/G, both for the polymer and metal technology. This capability will have a significant AM growth push within the Aviation Industry.”