Bambu Lab launches 'completely reengineered' version of P Series 3D printer

Bambu Lab has launched a redefined and ‘completely reengineered’ version of its P Series 3D printing system.

Building on the success of the P1P and P1S models, the P2S has been designed for ‘significantly enhanced and even more reliable ease of use.’ It follows the recent launch of the H2S 3D printer.

Bambu says the new machines combines the ‘production-floor-proven and compact design’ of its predecessors with ‘a series of innovations’ recently introduced with the launches of the H2D and H2S printers. These include the DynaSense extruder and Active Airflow system, as well as advanced AI error detection, a 1080P high-rate live view, and a quick-swap nozzle system with one-click mechanism.

A fully upgraded 5-inch touchscreen and a powerful processor help to enhance user interface, while a high-resolution, high-frequency eddy current sensor works to calibrate flow dynamics. Bambu has also installed a PMSM servo extruder that delivers up to 8.5kg of maximum extrusion force – 70% more than its predecessor – and improves stability at high flow rates. Adaptive airflow cooling and heat-preserving features, meanwhile, open up the ability to print with low-temperature filaments and high-performance, warp-prone filaments.

Other features of the P2S include a build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm, a maximum nozzle temperature of 300°C, and a maximum heatbed temperature of 110°C.

The company has made the machine available immediately via its online store and 200-strong reseller network, with prices starting at €519. It has also confirmed the P1S model will remain available for purchase and has hinted that another new 3D printing system – the H2C – will be launched later this year.

Last week, Bambu Lab announced it has started to provide 'complete transparency' into its security & privacy practices through the launch of Trust Center.