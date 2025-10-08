Bambu Lab to provide 'complete transparency' into security & privacy practices through launch of Trust Center

Bambu Lab is to provide ‘complete transparency’ into the company’s security and privacy practices through the launch of its Trust Center.

The Trust Center resource is said to be backed by independent certifications and detailed technical documentation. Alongside the Trust Center, Bambu Lab has released its first Security White Paper.

Prior to launching the Trust Center, Bambu Lab achieved ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701 and TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy certifications.

Bambu Lab has made the move to address concerns around data protection, with the company saying it ‘recognises that security and privacy protections are foundational to user trust.’

“Users deserve to understand exactly how their printers and data are secured,” said Dr Tao, CEO of Bambu Lab. “The Trust Center removes the mystery. We’re making our security practices, certifications, and ongoing efforts completely transparent so users can make informed decisions about their equipment.”

The Trust Center – available via the Bambu Lab website – includes certification documents, a privacy policy, data handling documentation, contact information for security enquiries, and integration documentation for ‘developers building private solutions.’

It also includes the Security White Paper, in which Bambu Lab presents technical documentation across device security, software security, cloud security, privacy compliance, open-source initiatives, and details of the Bug Bounty Program, a public collaboration with security experts, research institutions and industry partners launched in 2023. Among the detail in this 38-page White Paper is information relating to encrypted storage, network security protocols, and multi-layered defence systems.

The document states: “We deeply understand and respect the importance our users place on cybersecurity and data privacy, viewing it as a cornerstone of our operations. We sincerely thank the community for their invaluable feedback, which has pushed us to constantly learn and improve.”