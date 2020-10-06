BigRep STUDIO G2 3D printer now available via six-month lease arrangement

× Expand BigRep Studio The BigRep Studio, being assembled by Heidelberg Digital Platforms as a result of a strategic partnership.

BigRep has announced it is now offering its STUDIO G2 3D printing system via six-month lease arrangements to customers in North America.

It comes in response to the economic difficulties brought on in many markets by the COVID-19 pandemic and represents a further expansion to BigRep’s offering after the opening of its PARTLAB on-demand services earlier this year.

Through this arrangement, North American companies will be able to access BigRep’s STUDIO G2 - with its fully enclosed build environment, 500 x 1000 x 500 mm build volume and 12-strong portfolio of materials - for $3,000 a month and a ‘small nominal base fee’ to cover installation and training. The machine is believed to be priced at around $70,000 when purchased outright.

Customers who adopt the STUDIO G2 via this financing arrangement will still get access to BigRep’s technical expertise, application knowledge, global partner network and the full range of materials currently offered. After the six months, they will also be able to renew their lease, purchase the system or return it to BigRep.

“For the first time, our service makes a large-format industrial 3D printer available to new customers or small to mid-sized businesses looking for a hassle-free and flexible turnkey AM solution at an affordable rate,” commented Frank Marangell, BigRep CBO and President of BigRep North America. “Facing a challenging economic environment and volatile markets, customers today want quick and flexible solutions without big investments or long-term obligations. By making 3D printing available today, BigRep is helping companies stay ahead of the curve with an agile manufacturing solution to be even more competitive tomorrow.”