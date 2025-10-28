BMF awarded US patent for dual-resolution optical system technology

× Expand TCT BMF microArch D1025

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has been granted a US Patent for its dual-resolution optical system, a key piece of technology behind the company’s microArch D1025 printer.

The patent (US Patent No. 12,420,486 B2) is titled ‘Multi-Scale Systems for Projection Micro Stereolithography.’ BMF’s microArch D1025 is the first machine to leverage the dual-resolution concept.

Per BMF, the dual-resolution optical system enabled fast and high resolution 3D printing across larger build areas by integrating multiple projection lenses with distinct imaging ratios (10-micron and 25-micron resolutions, for example) within a single optical path. This, the company says, allows the printer to switch between resolutions on demand and deliver more optimal detail, throughput and precision.

Having been awarded the patent, BMF believes the potential for its micro 3D printing technology has been increased in the medical device, electronics, photonics and microfluidics sectors. By automatically allocating fine 10-micron exposures for critical features and 25-micron exposures for larger areas, BMF believes its technology will enable faster builds and consistent micron-level accuracy across complex geometries.

“This patent reinforces our leadership in ultra-high precision additive manufacturing,” said John Kawola, CEO of BMF. “The dual-resolution architecture delivers a unique combination of speed and accuracy, allowing engineers to fabricate micro parts with both intricate fine features and larger geometries in a single print.”

“The microArch D1025 embodies our mission to push the limits of what’s possible at the microscale,” added Dr Chunguang Xia, BMF co-founder and CTO. “This dual-resolution system is not only a major optical breakthrough – it’s a platform that enables the next generation of micro-fabricated devices.”

Dr Xia and Dr Jiawen Xu are the named inventors on the patent, which has been assigned to BMF Material Technology Inc. of Shenzhen, China, the parent company of BMF.