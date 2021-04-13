Carbon increases presence in Europe with new go-to-market partners

× Expand Carbon Carbon Vitamix The cleansing nozzles on the Carbon M2.

Carbon has announced a series of new strategic sales partnerships to expand its presence in the European 3D printing market.

Selltek by Dedem has become the company’s first sales partner in Italy, while Solid Print3D has been named as its first sales partner in the UK.

Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) 3D printing technology, along with its supporting software tools and materials portfolio, is said to have been adopted by a range of companies operating in large vertical markets within Europe. The company’s technology is renowned for its application in such markets as automotive, dental and consumer product, with technology launches like the L1 printing platform and the Design Engine software being made to support the acceleration of use cases in those sectors. By aligning with Selltek and Solid Print3D, Carbon has significantly increased its presence in Europe, expanded its go-to-market network and added local expertise in a key geography.

“Europe is a strategic market for Carbon. We’ve identified customer demand for our 3D printing innovations that provide unique advantages over design and manufacturing processes currently available,” commented Ellen Kullman, President and CEO at Carbon. “Solid Print3D and Selltek are strategic partners that will support our go-to-market strategy, while bringing a level of regional expertise to support customers on their journey to make better products in less time.”

In Selltek, Carbon have selected a company that has deep industry knowledge in 3D printing design, production and planning, while Solid Print3D is renowned for its ‘world-class’ support services and is trusted by many UK engineering firms.

“We’re excited to make Carbon’s innovations in 3D printing widely available to the Italian market,” said Alberto Rizzi, CEO at Selltek. “Italy has proven to be a hotbed of innovation and design and 3D printing technology will allow design engineers to bring more ideas to life.”

“We are excited to be working with Carbon in the UK. We carefully select our go-to-market partners to offer best-in-class products and services to our customers,” added Neil Sewell, founder and Managing Director at Solid Print3D. “We feel Carbon’s technology is on the cutting edge of additive manufacturing, offering unrivalled technology, materials and reliability. We’re looking forward to seeing how the DLS process will enable our customers to create new, innovative products.”

