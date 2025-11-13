Carbon raises additional $60m as it targets cash-flow positive operations

Carbon has raised 60 million USD in new funding to 'bridge the gap' towards achieving cash-flow positive operations.

Company spokespeople have since floated the possibility of a future IPO, with Carbon having previously raised nearly 700 million USD.

The round was led by existing investors Sequoia Capital, Silver Lake, adidas, Baillie Gifford, Madrone, and Northgate.

It will enable Carbon to scale its capacity and 'cement its footing as the additive manufacturing leader' with a sustainable business model. Though Carbon recently laid off a significant number of its workforce, the company says it has been bolstered by a recent interest in versatile, on-demand manufacturing to reindustrialise local economies.

Over the years, Carbon has established long-standing partnerships with the likes of adidas, Riddell, and Fizik, which has seen its 3D printing technology leveraged for the production of consumer product applications. Since partnering with adidas in 2017, Carbon's 3D printing technology is said to have produced millions of components, with the footwear brand recently announcing the Climacool franchise, a series of fully 3D-printed footwear engineered for breathability and comfort.

With Riddell, Carbon's technology is said to have ranked #1 in the NFL/NFLPA helmet laboratory testing for the past six consecutive years, leading the sports protection brand to scale its offering of Carbon’s 3D-printed pads across multiple helmet lines, including those used at the college and high school levels. And with Fizik, Selle Italia, and Trek, hundreds of thousands of high-performance bike saddles have been produced using Carbon technology, with six of the top ten riders in the 2025 Tour de France using saddled produced with Carbon technology.

Carbon has also established itself in the dental space, with customers 'generating millions of custom 3D printed parts per week' using Carbon technology.

“It’s an exciting time for Carbon,” said Phil DeSimone, Office of the CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon. “We have built a remarkable portfolio of products and a network of trusted suppliers, production partners, customers, and collaborators who share our vision. With this latest round of investment, we’re in a good position to expand what’s possible in digital manufacturing and redefine how entire industries bring ideas and products to market.”

“We believed in Carbon’s mission from the very beginning,” said Jim Goetz, Partner at Sequoia Capital. “Carbon’s print technology, proprietary resins, and design expertise – along with their proven success across multiple industries – position them to lead and collaborate in shaping the next era of digital manufacturing in the United States.”