Carbon announces two leadership hires and targets growth in European dental 3D printing market

Carbon has announced two new leadership appointments in the US and Europe.

The Silicon Valley 3D printing company has welcomed back former Head of Market Development Dana McCallum as Head of Global Enterprise Sales, and appointed dental industry specialist Christoph Meyer as Director of Oral Health Sales Europe. The company describes the hires as a reflection of its ‘ongoing commitment to customer-centric growth.'

McCallum, who was one of the first hires at Carbon back in 2015, will be responsible for the company's sales strategy across key sectors, including medtech, consumer, industrial, service bureaus, injection moulders and automotive. Most recently, McCallum served as VP of Global Sales at metal 3D printing company Xact Metal and is also the recipient of the Additive Manufacturing User Group’s DINO (Distinguished Innovator Operators) coveted Award.

McCallum commented, “There’s still so much opportunity to unlock, and I’m looking forward to helping Carbon grow and supporting their client focused approach. Our material properties and design-to-production platform position us uniquely to enable companies to unlock innovation and bring premium products to market faster across a wide range of industries.”

Meyer brings almost two decades of experience within the dental sector, most recently spent leading the European business for Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) at Dentsply Sirona. Based close to Carbon’s Customer Experience Centre in Neu-Isenburg, Germany, Meyer will be tasked with leading the growth of Carbon’s dental proposition in Europe, particularly in DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), the Netherlands, the Nordics and the UK.

Meyer said, “My goal is to strengthen partnerships with our new and existing dental lab customers across Europe and help them unlock the full value of this technology – not just as a production tool, but as a driver of real business growth and better patient outcomes.”