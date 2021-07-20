9T Labs appoints CTO and two Sales Mangers for DACH and Italy regions

× Expand Setforge 9T Labs

9T Labs has announced the appointment of a new Chief Technology Officer and two Sales Managers as it readies for the commercial launch of its composite 3D printing technology.

Fabian Pusch has been named as the CTO, while Arne Büttner joins as the Sales Manager for the DACH region and Andrea Borlenghi joins as the Sales Manager for Italy.

Spun out of ETH Zurich, 9T Labs’ Red Series Additive Fusion Solution technology combines 3D printing and compression moulding, and has been developed to enable the series production of composite parts. The company launched the technology last year and has since been working to position itself for commercialisation. As part of those efforts, Pusch, Büttner and Borlenghi have been brought on board.

Pusch started his role as CTO in April, having previously spent six years at Geberit AG as Head of Injection Moulding technology. Prior to that, he spent three years at plastic machinery OEM KraussMaffei’s Nestal-Maschinen AG division as Head of Testing and three years as a CATIA Supporter and Process Engineer for Sauber Motorsport AG.

Büttner also joined 9T Labs in April and has more than seven years experience as a Sales Manager at AFPT GmbH, a leading supplier of laser-assisted tape placement and winding equipment, while Borlenghi has spent three years at Roboze and a year at 3deveo.

“We have expanded our team and are happy to announce that Fabian Pusch, a moulding expert with a strong business background, joins our executive team as CTO,” commented 9T Labs co-founder and CEO Martin Eichenhofer. “Fabian’s experience with plastics machinery as well as computer-aided engineering will be very helpful as we work to round out our team.”

9T Labs co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Giovanni Cavolina added: “We also have expanded our sales territory and welcome both Arne Büttner, who will be managing DACH and bring strong expertise in automated, high-performance composites manufacturing, and Andrea Borlenghi, who will manage Italy and has solid experience in 3D printing high-performance thermoplastic materials.”

