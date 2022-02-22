9T Labs raises $17m thanks to investment from Stratasys, Solvay & more

× Expand 9T Labs 9T Labs' Red Series. 9T Labs' Red Series.

9T Labs has announced the closing of a $17 million Series A funding round that will be harnessed to support the commercialisation of its Red Series Additive Fusion Solution.

Stratasys and Solvay Ventures are among the key investors, with contributions also coming from Verve Ventures, ACE & Company, Zürcher Kantonalbank and Wingman Ventures.

9T Labs unveiled its composite 3D printing technology two years ago, with Setforge Engineering revealed as an early adopter of the technology in July 2020 and Solvay announced as a materials partner in November 2021. The company has introduced this technology to address end-use component applications in the aerospace, medical and luxury goods industries.

“This round of investment and combined expertise with our partners will allow us to make the next big leap in commercialisation and fulfilling our mission to enable widespread replacement of metal parts with fully recyclable high-performance carbon composite materials,” commented 9T Labs CEO Martin Eichenhofer. “Through this support, we will be able to demonstrate things we could not have imagined ten years ago.”

“9T Labs has combined the simplicity of 3D printing with the strength of continuous carbon fibre composites, and that’s an exciting development for our industry,” commented Adam Pawloski, VP Manufacturing Solutions at Stratasys. “Their Additive Fusion Technology leverages the benefits of printing, automated tape laying, and compression moulding to deliver fully dense parts with multidirectional reinforcement. Moreover, this technology scales to the volumes of production parts needed by serial manufacturers. The end result is a solution with the potential to dramatically shift the industry away from metal and towards composite parts.”

Following the investment round, former ExOne CEO John Hartner will join 9T Labs’ Board of Directors as Chairman. Hartner is also on the board of Azul3D, the Advisory Board of Sintavia and has extensive experience in the 3D printing space, as well as the automation, semiconductor and clean teach industries.

“I have been impressed by the company’s unique solution and am very excited to help the team to bring this technology to manufacturing companies around the world,” Hartner commented.

