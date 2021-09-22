Airtech Advanced Materials Group makes Dahltram tooling resins available for Thermwood LSAM 3D printing

× Expand lnds.dahlgren Green and White Yoga Mental Health 16:9 Video

Airtech Advanced Materials Group has partnered with Thermwood Corporation to optimise its Dahltram 3D printing resins for Large Scale Additive Manufacturing (LSAM).

Thermwood’s LSAM 3D printing technology has been designed to produce high-performance tooling, masters, patterns, moulds and fixtures at high throughput and with precision and vacuum integrity. Airtech’s Dahltram resins, meanwhile, have also been designed with a range of tooling applications in mind.

There are currently four materials products among Airtech’s Dahltram portfolio, which are all reinforced with carbon fibre and have been developed to address ‘the need for lower CTE and a more robust service life when used at low or high temperatures, including use in an autoclave.’ The Dahltram S-150CF has a maximum use temperature of 88°C and is suitable for low cost and low temperature tooling applications, including trim tools, holding fixtures and master models. The Dahltram C-250CF has a maximum use temperature of 135°C and is ideal for medium temperature and higher strength applications, including forming tools, low temperature moulds, holding fixtures and low temperature master models. Airtech’s Dahltram I-350CF material has a maximum use temperature of 204°C and is suitable for hot forming tools, autoclave moulds, oven moulds and self-heated moulds, while the Dahltram U-360CF can be used to produce the same types of parts and has a maximum use temperature of 204°C with low CTE.

By making the Dahltram resins available to all configurations of LSAM technology, Airtech and Thermwood believe they are participating in an ‘industry-advancing’ collaboration. Currently, the mechanical performance of the materials when printed with LSAM are being validated at Airtech’s company headquarters. Airtech is also committed to the development of new materials and expanded functionality as it moves forward with the Thermwood collaboration.

