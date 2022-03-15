Anisoprint launches PETG materials for desktop composite 3D printing systems

× Expand Anisoprint

Anisoprint has announced the introduction of a new pair filaments for use with its Composer A4 and A3 desktop composite 3D printing systems.

The Clear PETG and CFC PETG have been made available immediately and are offered as the default basic printing option for newcomers. Anisoprint was founded in 2015, bringing to market its Composite Fiber Co-Extrusion (CFC) technology to help companies substitute metal components for carbon fibre-reinforced parts.

PETG, per Anisoprint, is one of the most effective materials for its CFC 3D printing technology. The new material introductions are said to offer good flowing properties for easier printing, a naturally good adhesion to reinforcing fibres, and allows printing in very thin layers with good surface quality and geometric accuracy. They also boast high mechanical properties, good durability, resistance to fats and mineral acids, and a low absorption rate.

“A lot of our customers use different PETG variations with our dedicated profiles, with sometimes unpredictable results in terms of mechanical characteristics and quality,” commented Artem Naumov, Anisoprint Head of Materials. “We decided to launch our own plastic with characteristics perfectly suitable for the profiles. The new material has been intensively tested and will ensure that our customers the desired result and quality.”

Anisoprint’s desktop CFC 3D printing systems are currently compatible with a PA material produced by Polymaker and both basalt and carbon fibre. The company’s desktop 3D printing offering supplements its Industrial Anisoprinting portfolio, which teams the ProM IS 500 machine with higher-performance materials like PEEK and PEI.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

