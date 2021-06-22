Blackstone Resources considers public listing of 3D printed battery business in US

× Expand Blackstone Resources AG LED light being powered by Blackstone’s solid-state cell.

Blackstone Resources has announced that listing its Blackstone Technology subsidiary, which is using 3D printing to produce batteries, in the US market to raise additional capital is under consideration.

Currently, Blackstone Resources AG is listed on the Swiss SIX exchange and is said to have enjoyed food liquidity and healthy trading volumes, but ‘ambitious expansion plans’ have led the company to explore the raising of capital in the US.

The company has seen other battery technology companies – like QuantumScape, FREYR and Solid Power – list in the US and believes its capacity to start production in September 2021, as opposed to between 2023-2025, sets them apart from its competitors. Blackstone Technologies has scientists, engineers and strategic partnerships with academic institutions like BHF and Fraunhofer in place, while also having a battery factory set up. Conversations with private equity firms and investment banks are already taking place, with Blackstone saying a public listing could come through a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a leveraged buyout or an IPO.

Using 3D printing technology to develop batteries is said to allow electrodes to be built with far more layers, which helps to reduce costs, increase energy densities and give electric vehicles, for example, a larger range. Blackstone Technologies uses a proprietary technology to produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries that are said to offer comparable energy density levels to NMC battery technology at a much lower cost. The technology uses an aqueous process without toxic solvents and will be used to produce LFP battery cells from September 2021 onwards. Blackstone has also developed and tested a solid-state battery, with the 3D printing technology said to provide a substantial increase of density of around 80% and a significant reduction in production costs.

The company is among a number of firms using 3D printing technologies to pursue opportunities in the battery markets, with Sakuu Corporation and Photocentric among the others.

