Cabin Management Solutions deploys Markforged 3D printing tech for aircraft cabin parts

Cabin Management Solutions (CMS) is additively manufacturing end-use parts for the interior of luxury aircraft with two Markforged X7 carbon fibre 3D printing systems.

The company has leveraged 3D printing technology to ‘improve the quality and speed’ as it produces cabin management, upgrade and replacement components.

Founded in 2019, CMS works with aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul companies, as well as individual aircraft owners, to develop cabin control and entertainment systems. In providing replacement parts for such systems, CMS often finds components have been discontinued or the manufacturers who supplied them are no longer in operation. To solve these issues, the company has turned to the Markforged X7 3D printers, which has enabled the 3D printing of parts that are said to be high-strength, low-weight, flame-retardant and FAA compliant.

In one aircraft, CMS have additively manufactured around 100 different parts, including approximately 20 light switch panels, a cabin climate controller, latches, release buttons, USB-C and drop in-USB-A chargers and adjustable touch screen brackets. While the X7 printer and Onyx FR material has ensured each printed part is FAA compliant, the company also implements overlays that mimic upscale cabin surfaces, such as wood veneer and gold metal electroplating, to provide an extra level of customisation. In the case of the 100 parts on that one particular aircraft, most components were electroplated with gold-plated bezels to match the pre-existing design of the cabin.

After this successful implementation of the X7 machine and Onyx FR material, CMS is also looking to utilise Markforged’s Onyx FR-A and Carbon Fibre FR-A (aerospace ready versions of Onyx FR and Carbon Fibre FR) materials. Launched earlier this year, these materials come with full material traceability and are currently undergoing qualification of the X7 machine via a National Centre for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP) programme.

“In the aerospace industry, quality and on-the-fly adaptability are crucial to success,” commented CMS VP of Engineering Jeff Pike. “We often have to produce low-volume, high-value parts from scratch which can be time- and labour-intensive. Markforged’s X7 allow us to do this quickly and more efficiently, while ensuring functionality and retaining the upscale aesthetics expected in luxury aircrafts.”

“CMS has incorporated Markforged technology into their business in a way that enables them to maintain their reputation for high-quality and give themselves competitive advantage,” added Markforged President and CEO Shai Terem. “Our technology is not only about printing parts faster and at the point of need, but also giving aerospace manufacturers the confidence that their parts meet the regulatory and functional requirements of their industry.”

