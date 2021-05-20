Continuous Composites to produce integrated wing spar and rib configuration with CF3D via DoD contract

Single component, organically integrated wing spar and rib configuration.

Continuous Composites has been awarded a $750k Phase II SBIR contract to demonstrate its Continuous Fiber 3D Printing technology for a multi-functional Department of Defense (DoD) application.

The company will collaborate with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in a project that will focus on Attritable Structures, Engines and Sensors of Autonomous Unmanned Aerial Systems and Space Systems. Continuous Composites’ CF3D uses a CNC controlled robotic work cell to deposit snap curing thermoset resin reinforced with continuous fibres to build up parts.

CF3D attracted the DoD for its ability to tackle complex structures with cost, weight and lead-time all reduced. Currently, the DoD believes the increase of complexity and mass in structural applications – which is a primary objective of the US Air Force Science and Technology Strategy – requires significant manufacturing time by a skilled workforce. CF3D, however, is an automated process that can produce low-cost topology optimised parts that the organisation says aligns with Low-Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology/Platform initiatives.

Through this project, the primary technical objectives are to additively manufacture an organically integrated wing spar and rib configuration as a single component, resulting in a completely unitised wing frame. The design for this component will be developed with Generative Design, and the part will be printed in a high-performance thermoset resin and continuous carbon fibre. The printed unitised frame will be assembled with composite wing skins and will undergo tests to evaluate performance. Continuous Composites will document the process data and compare it to more traditional fabrication and assembly processes. The contract will also utilise CF3D for unpredictable manufacturing surge requirements within the DoD.

“A Direct to Phase II programme provides us the opportunity to collaborate with this innovative team and their disruptive manufacturing technology to further develop CF3D’s capabilities for mission readiness,” commented Craig Neslen, AFRL/RXMS LCAAT Manufacturing Lead. “We are committed to evaluating and maturing Continuous Composites’ technology for advanced aerostructures which will enable us to meet the challenging manufacturing demands of the DoD.”

“We are honoured to receive this Phase II SBIR Contract directly through the Department of Defense,” added Tyler Alvarado, CEO of Continuous Composites. “The AFRL is a long-standing customer who recognised early the disruptive capabilities of CF3D. Through this contract and others, we are committed to transforming DoD Operational Capabilities.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.