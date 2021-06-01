CRP Technology launches new carbon fibre filled polyamide material for powder bed fusion 3D printing

× Expand CRP Technology

CRP Technology has announced the launch of a new polyamide-based carbon fibre filled composite for powder bed fusion 3D printing processes.

Windform RS is the tenth material of CRP’s Windform TOP-LINE range of composite materials developed for powder bed fusion and is said to boast ‘exceptional’ mechanical characteristics.

The material has high resistance to damage, shock, vibrations, deformations and high temperatures, as well as water and liquid absorption. It has been successfully tested at -40°C and down to just 1 millimetre part thickness, rated HB according to the flammability UL 94 test. Windform RS also has a tensile strength of 85.25 MPa, elongation at break of 9.46% and low density of 1,10 g/cc.

Offering ‘enhanced functionality’ and good printability, CRP says Windform RS is able to provide designers and engineers with greater flexibility and speed when developing parts that have to meet requirements around fatigue, shocks and high and low temperatures. The company expects Windform RS to be of interest to customers in the aerospace, military, robotics, motorsports, automotive and marine sectors, where it can be leveraged to produce functional prototypes and heavy-duty end-use applications that are deployed in harsh environments.

“CRP Technology has always been working hard to bring forward customisable PBF 3D printing solutions for any scenario,” commented CRP Technology CEO and TO Franco Cevolini. “We’re building upon CRP Technology’s legacy in materials for AM to create new ones at the highest level for our customers’ benefit and Windform RS proves it: our focus on innovation led to the creation of a composite material with a very high tensile strength that has at the same time excellent ductility and low density.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.