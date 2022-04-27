Foritfy announces In-Q-Tel investment & several new Fluxprint 3D printing materials

Fortify has secured a strategic investment agreement with In-Q-Tel, Inc. (IQT), a not-for-profit strategic investor that aims to accelerate technology developments in support of US intelligence and defence agencies.

It comes as Fortify announces the development of several new resins for its Digital Composite Manufacturing (DCM) 3D printing system, which address low-loss dielectric, high-temperature electrostatic-discharge safe, thermally conductive, electrically resistive polymer and technical ceramic applications. Fortify launched its Fluxprint 3D printing technology in 2019, with two machines introduced in April 2021 to accompany its Flux One system, and a $20m funding round a month earlier enabling the company to enter volume production of its hardware.

By aligning with In-Q-Tel, Fortify will apply its additive manufacturing technology and materials to the field of RF devices and wireless infrastructure. The deployment of 5G is driving the adoption of new infrastructure for wireless communication and sensing systems, which in turn is leading to an uptick in demand across electronics manufacturing for the redesign of parts in aerospace, defence and commercial telecommunications.

Fortify and In-Q-Tel believe that Fluxprint technology is well-placed to facilitate such redesigns and enable performance advantages where ‘size, weight and powder play a key role.’

“Fortify’s technology offers much-needed precision and control over the distribution and orientation of filler materials in additively manufactured composite parts, a capability which is difficult to achieve with existing technologies,” commented Victoria Chernow, PhD., Technology Architect, In-Q-Tel, Inc. “The manufacture of complex, tailor-made components are essential for our partners – the US intelligence and defence communities. This is where 3D printing offers enormous potential and value. Fortify’s materials and 3D printing capabilities hold great value in delivering flexible, real-time tools to meet their mission needs.”

“Fortify is thrilled to join the In-Q-Tel portfolio,” added Fortify co-founder and CEO Josh Martin. “This investment validates the advanced manufacturing capabilities of the Fortify platform, and is well timed with existing needs across in electronics manufacturing today. We’re looking forward to working with IQT’s Partners to bring additive manufacturing of advanced RF and electronics technologies to market.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

See the additive manufacturing and 3D printing developments in person by joining us at RAPID + TCT in Detroit on 17-19th May and at TCT 3Sixty in Birmingham, UK on 8-9th June.