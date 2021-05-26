Fortify & Rogers Corporation partner to enable 3D printed radio frequency applications

× Expand Fortify Flux line-up

Fortify has partnered with engineered materials firm Rogers Corporation to develop 3D printed dielectric material systems for radio frequency (RF) devices and electronics.

The companies believe by combining the advanced composite processing capabilities of Foritfy’s 3D printing technology with Rogers Corporation’s low-loss, high frequency materials they can facilitate the design and printing of precision substrates, Luneberg-like Gradient Refractive Index lenses and end-use components.

Fortify is confident that, although traditional DLP technologies struggle to print highly viscous materials, its Continuous Kinetic Mixing (CKM) technology can maintain the quality and consistency of advanced materials, like the low loss products Rogers Corporation offers. This capability, the partners believe, opens the door to passive lens devices that augment gain and directivity for single or multi feed systems found in RF sensing and SATCOM On-The-Move commlinks, and 5G active antenna systems (AAS) to widen field of view and reduce sidelobe levels. Typically, AAS technologies are expensive and complex to manufacture, but Fortify and Rogers Corporation plan to address such challenges with intricate 3D dielectric materials that offer ‘excellent feature resolution, great RF properties and high throughput capabilities.’

“As our world becomes increasingly connected, so does the need for faster and higher capacity wireless connections,” commented Trevor Polidore, New Product Development Group Leader at Rogers Corporation. “Partnering with Fortify will allow Rogers to deliver a complete solution for the manufacturing of 3D printed dielectric components, enabling our customers to create the next generation of wireless systems.”

“With Rogers, we are positioned to commercialise the first scalable, low-loss 3D printed RF dielectric materials,” added Fortify CEO Josh Martin. “This partnership is a great example of how innovative materials and technology companies can come together and provide a differentiated value proposition to a rapidly growing market. Fortify has a scalable way of manufacturing continuously varying dielectric material, which is a game changer for the scanning beam antenna market (5G, surveillance, remote sensing and security).”

