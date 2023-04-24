Impossible Objects launches CBAM 25 composite 3D printer ahead of RAPID + TCT

× Expand Impossible Objects Impossible Objects' CBAM 25 machine.

Impossible Objects has announced the launch of the CBAM 25 composite 3D printing system ahead of RAPID + TCT.

The company claims the new machine, which will be made commercially available in early 2024, is 15 times faster than its closest competition, while also suggesting its proprietary technology also yields superior materials properties.

The company is able to achieve such print speeds thanks to its ability to print at room temperature, with no thermal cycle or curing process in the printing stage. To ensure part quality and consistency, the CBAM 25 is equipped with computer vision camera systems and high precision ultrasonic sensors to monitor the process and allow adjustments to be made in real-time.

Similar to the CBAM-2 machine that was launched at RAPID + TCT in 2019, users will be able to combine PEEK and Nylon 12 materials with carbon and glass fibres, while Impossible Objects continues to work on the development of thermosets, elastomers and Nylon 6. With Carbon fibre PEEK, Impossible Objects notes how customers can leverage CBAM technology to replace aluminium in tooling, spares, repairs and end-use components thanks to its high chemical resistance, temperature resistance and mechanical properties. Unlike most other composite technologies, CBAM utilises long fibres to significantly enhance strength, toughness, durability and dimensional stability.

Impossible Objects

“The world is made out of things and with the CBAM 25, we are changing the way they are made,” commented Robert Swartz, founder and Chairman of the Board at Impossible Objects. “The CBAM 25 is the world’s fastest printer, and we are entering a new era of 3D printing with nearly unlimited material options at the speed of true mass production. This is a Moore’s Law moment for 3D printing and this is just the first step.”

“With fifteen times speed improvement over existing 3D printers, our new CBAM 25 completes the transition of 3D printing from its roots in prototyping to the heartland of manufacturing,” added Impossible Objects CEO Steve Hoover. “It’s hard to actually imagine with fifteen times faster means. For a comparison, this is also the speed difference between the faster human running the mile and a Formula race car in a straight away. That’s the same difference that our new CBAM 25 has versus prior technologies. We believe that this is a huge step forward not only for our company, but also our industry as it moves 3D printing into volume manufacturing.”

Impossible Objects will officially introduce the CBAM 25 at RAPID + TCT in Chiacgo (Booth #4024) between May 2-4, 2023. Swartz and Hoover will also be discussing the launch in greater detail on the TCT Additive Insight podcast on Monday, May 1.