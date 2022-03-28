Kimura Foundry Group orders tenth ExOne sand 3D printing system

× Expand ExOne S-Max 'We see the North American market adoption rate of sand printing technology accelerating. Our S-Max platform is well positioned for growth in this area.' - Jim McCarley

Global foundry network Kimura Foundry Group has purchased a tenth ExOne sand 3D printing system from Desktop Metal.

It makes the company the operator of the largest number of ExOne machines in the world. ExOne was acquired by Desktop Metal last year.

Kimura Foundry Group first invested in ExOne’s sand systems in 2013, with the business’ revenue increasing more than 500% in the next five years, thanks in part to the design freedom afforded by 3D printing. It also established Kimura Foundry America in 2018 and build the foundry facility around ExOne’s sand binder jetting process.

The company has bet big on 3D printing after enjoying its ability to print moulds and cores in five days as opposed to waiting 40 days with traditional methods. Its tenth sand 3D printer will be its third S-Max platform, while the company also runs an ExOne S-Print with phenolic binder to process speciality castings with high-temperature alloys.

“When we started with this technology, we researched digital sand casting printers from around the world and chose ExOne for their high-end technology that delivered top-quality prints,” commented Yoya Fukuda, President of Kimura Foundry America.

“We are honoured that Kimura, a foundry company with such high-quality standards, continues to make us their choice for digital casting solutions,” added Ric Fulop, co-founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Kimura Foundry Group is truly leading the way in production use of additive manufacturing, and they are an important partner in our mission to demonstrate the benefits of Additive Manufacturing 2.0 across all industries.”

