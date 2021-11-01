LACE by Jenny Wu partners with Impossible Objects to launch 3D printed carbon fibre jewellery line

× Expand LACE/ Impossible Objects LACE's Carbon collection.

LACE by Jenny Wu has announced a new 3D printed carbon fibre jewellery collection enabled by Impossible Objects.

The Carbon jewellery collection is comprised of four pieces, including earrings and bracelets, that have all been 3D printed with Impossible Objects’ composite-based additive manufacturing (CBAM) technology. Wu has been leaning on 3D printing technology to create fine jewellery products for several years, aligning with Stratasys in 2014 and ExOne in 2017.

In this latest 3D printed collection, Wu has combined carbon fibre fabrics with the high-performance thermoplastic PEEK, which provides each product with sufficient strength and biocompatibility, while being lightweight. The four pieces – the Allegro cuff, Aura earrings, and Amos and Amor rings – have all previously been available in alternative materials, such as steel, but carbon fibre has afforded Wu the opportunity to make four of her most popular pieces lightweight without compromising on the durability of the products.

Using CBAM, LACE and Impossible Objects say they have been able to produce sharply defined pieces with sinuous curves in intricate detail. Both are pleased with the outcome of their collaboration.

“I’ve always wanted to design a collection using alternative high-performance materials like carbon fibre,” commented Wu. “Previously, carbon fibre was only suitable in applications with simple, flat surfaces. But now, we are able to produce unique geometries that have never been produced before. I’m so excited about the possibilities CBAM offers. It enables me to produce beautifully detailed pieces like my Aura earrings. It’s so lightweight that you won’t even noticed you have earrings on. Normally, I would be concerned about its durability, but the infusion of carbon fibre in these pieces have made them exponentially stronger.”

“Impossible Objects is very excited to partner with LACE jewellery,” added Impossible Objects Chairman and founder Robert Swartz. “We see this as a beautiful example of our technology’s ability to produce unique, complex and stunning geometries using just-in-time manufacturing techniques that reduce the risk and costs for LACE.”

