Lithoz announces acquisition of CerAMing

From left to right: COO Jinchun Chi, CTO Boris Agea Blanco, Lithoz CEO Dr. Johannes Homa, CEO/CFO Sebastian Walzel, Dipl-Ing. Jörg Lüchtenborg

Lithoz GmbH has officially announced that it has acquired Germany-based CerAMing, the patent holder of the Layer-wise Slurry Disposition (LSD)-print ceramic 3D printing process. CerAMing is a spin-off from the German Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM), having emerged from its Startup Slingshot programme.

With the new acquisition, Lithoz says that it now has a complete “all from one source portfolio” of complementary, market-relevant processes in 3D printing for advanced ceramics, with LSD-Print technology joining the LCM process and the new LIS technology which was released earlier this year.

Lithoz says that the three processes share extremely high densities and outstanding material properties of the printed objects, corresponding to Lithoz’s “uncompromising promise of absolute quality.” The company also says that depending on the specific strength of the respective technology, even the most diverse of customer requirements can now be fulfilled from a single source.

Lithoz CEO and founder Dr. Johannes Homa, said: “With the acquisition of CerAMing, Lithoz is expanding its technology portfolio through strategic acquisition for the first time. We see this technology as another key pillar in the realisation of our vision to enable geographically independent, yet fully digitally connected global serial production in the ceramics industry.”

Sebastian Walzel, co-founder of CerAMing, said: “When we started our journey as entrepreneurs in 2019, we were particularly inspired by the success story of Lithoz. It fills us with pride that CerAMing will now become part of this success and that the fruits of our labour will contribute to its progress.”

BAM President Prof. Dr. Ulrich Panne said: “There are many excellent scientists with innovative ideas at BAM. Our BAMStartup-Slingshot initiative supports them with scientific know-how and our excellent laboratory equipment on their way to entrepreneurship.”

Earlier this year, Lithoz unveiled a Laser-Induced Slipcasting 3D printing system for large ceramic parts when it launched the CeraMax Vario V900 3D printer.

