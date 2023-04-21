Lithoz and SiNAPTIC to sign strategic deal with purchase of CeraFab 3D printers at RAPID + TCT 2023

Lithoz and SiNAPTIC have announced that they will sign a major strategic partnership agreement, including sales and marketing activities at RAPID + TCT 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The deal also includes the purchase of seven Lithoz CeraFab S65 Medical printers for SiNAPTIC’s new research centre in Lafayette, Colorado.

As well as the development of its medical devices products and R&D activities, SiNAPTIC says it will with immediate effect offer expertise for OEM contract manufacturing on the North American market, responding to inquiries of OEMS from a range of industries. SiNAPTIC will also distribute Lithoz printers, materials, and software across North America, and a new “SiNAPTIC powered by Lithoz” ingredient branding will be placed on SiNAPTIC products.

According to Lithoz, the agreement between the companies will bring new additive manufacturing solutions to a wider audience in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company said in the press release that more businesses will now be able to take advantage of “ground-breaking” capabilities offered by technical ceramics, which will give them a new way of bringing new products to market faster with less risk.

SiNAPTIC is comprised of two business divisions, SiNAPTIC Technologies and SiNAPTIC Surgical, each with a different focus. SiNAPTIC Technologies provides R&D and prototyping, as well as OEM Manufacturing amongst others, and SiNAPTIC Surgical is currently undergoing FDA approval to become a fully integrated original medical device producer.

Dr. Johannes Homa, PhD, CEO of Lithoz, and SiNAPTIC CEO Bryan Scheer, MD will be officially signing the agreement at RAPID + TCT, commemorating a first joint appearance for the companies as strategic partners. At the Lithoz booth, #5341, SiNAPTIC will showcase one of its CeraFab S65 Medical 3D printers, which the company says is the first live appearance of this type of printer at a trade show.

Scheer said: “By partnering with Lithoz, the experienced global leader in ceramic 3D printing, SiNAPTIC will gain access to a comprehensive range of technical ceramics, technologies, and unparalleled expertise. This partnership will allow SiNAPTIC to focus on optimising efficiency in manufacturing and scaling production for our customers.”

Dr. Homa added: “With SiNAPTIC we have found the right partner for the rapidly growing volume of inquiries on the North American market at exactly the right time! With the strong passion and huge momentum they bring on their mission to disrupt the medical device market with unique 3D printed technical ceramics, we quickly came to the conclusion that they are also the right company to be a leading contract manufacturer for the many different inquiries, from prototyping to serial production, we have received from OEMs of various verticals during the last months.”