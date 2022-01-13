Lithoz announces first shipment from second ceramic 3D printer production site

× Expand Lithoz

Ceramic 3D printing firm Lithoz GmbH has dispatched its first shipment from its second production site in Vienna, Austria.

The company announced the opening of the production facility in July last year, outlining the 2,200m2 of additional space would help to greatly increase its manufacturing capacity, while also ensuring more efficient logistic performance.

Lithoz’s new XL hub is said to facilitate a much quicker turnaround time of orders, owing to its scalable production and expanded storage capacity for raw materials. Meanwhile, a central quality assurance laboratory has been implemented to monitor the production environment and provide extensive quality control throughout every step of the manufacture process. Lithoz believes the investment that has gone into this new facility is key to the company’s growth strategy, while also providing better support to its worldwide customer base through ‘professionalised quality management’ and ‘scalable logistic chain processes.’

“During the planning and implementation of this new production site, we focused on sustainability, scalability and reliability,” commented Dr. Daniel Bomze, Lithoz’ Head of Business Unit Medical and project lead on the new facility. “We are ready and extremely well prepared for meeting the fast-growing demand of our customers.”

The opening of the new facility coincided with Lithoz’s tenth year in operations. Lithoz was founded by CEO Dr Johannes Homa and CTO Dr Johannes Benedikt after research carried out at TU Wein, and throughout the last ten years the pair have been driving the company towards its vision of additively manufacturing ceramic parts at industrial scale. Having successfully established itself in the aerospace, medical and industrial markets, the company believes expanding its production capacity is a significant step in fulfilling its mission.

