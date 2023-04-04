Lithoz launches LithaGlass 3D printing material in partnership with Glassomer

Lithoz has announced the launch of its new 'LithaGlass powered by Glassomer' material for use on its Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing 3D printing technology.

The launch of the material - a composite slurry with a base of quartz glass, according to Lithoz - comes after 'intensive research' carried out with Glassomer. Glassomer is said to have deemed Lithoz' technology as the 'only process capable of refining and 3D printing its material at such a high level of precision and complexity.

Per the companies, the combination of 3D printing's inherent deign freedom and the 'desirable properties' of the high-performance fused silica glass, such as mechanical stability, and high thermal and chemical resistance, offers significant potential for many applications. The material is also said to boast low thermal expansion and a high thermal shock resistance, while being 'closer to a ceramic than standard glasses like soda lime glass.'

Dr. Johannes Homa, Lithoz CEO, commented: "Glassomer’s choice of Lithoz’s LCM process as their key technology to achieve this innovation once again proves the sheer potential and flexibility of our system. The new LithaGlass material brings our company one step closer to our vision – finding solutions to every challenge of today with a 3D printed ceramic answer."

Dr. Frederik Kotz-Helmer, CSO of Glassomer, added: “Our transparent high-purity glass solutions offer enormous potential for many applications, especially for high-stability optical and technical parts. With Lithoz, we have a powerful partner to make our glasses available for high precision 3D-printing - which will significantly advance science and technology.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.