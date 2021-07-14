Lithoz opens new production plant for ceramic 3D printing products

× Expand Lithoz

Ceramic 3D printing company Lithoz has announced the opening of its second site in Vienna as it looks to expand its capacity to produce machines and materials.

Having also opened facilities in the US and China, Lithoz now has four locations around the world. This newest site provides more than 2,200m2 of additional space for Lithoz to significantly enhance its production capabilities.

Over the course of the last ten years, Lithoz has established itself as a leader within ceramic 3D printing. Its CeraFab series of 3D printing systems encompasses entry-level platforms, serial production solutions and a machine designed for the medical and dental spaces, as well as a growing range of materials that includes zirconia, silicon nitride and aluminium oxide.

These products will be manufactured at Lithoz’s new site, where it has ‘cutting-edge manufacturing solutions embedded in a GMP compliant infrastructure.’ The company believes this facility, which has a quality management system according to ISO 13485 and FDA (21 CFR part 820), will allow it to ensure its products to be produced in high quality and in ‘larger quantities than ever before.’

“During the planning and implementation of this new production site, we focused on sustainability, scalability and reliability,” commented Dr Daniel Bomze, Head of Business Unit Medical, Lithoz. “We are ready and extremely well prepared for the current and future requirements of our customers.”

