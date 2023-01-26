Lithoz signs sales partnership with Wendt India to accelerate business in Indian 3D printing market

× Expand Lithoz GmbH Lithoz Head of Sales, Martin Mann (left), Wendt India CEO, C. Srikanth (middle), and Wendt India Unit Head, S. Sundariya (right) at IMTEX.

Lithoz has announced a new sales partnership agreement with Wendt India Ltd. (WIL), in a move that the company says will strategically extend operations to the growing 3D printing market in India.

The collaboration with WIL, a company that specialises in abrasive grinding wheels and machines, is set to enable both companies to expand and develop business in India.

Wendt India was founded in 1983 and has operated as a joint venture between German company Wendt GmbH and Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI). The partnership between the company and Lithoz was inaugurated at IMTEX, a metal cutting industry event taking place in India, where the Lithoz CeraFab System S65 printer had its market premiere operating at the WIL booth.

Already having bases in Austria, the USA and China, Lithoz says that the latest partnership in India will ensure ‘a much deeper understanding’ of the market and its specific needs to lay a solid foundation for strategic business development.

Dr. Johanes Homa, CEO of Lithoz, said: “To successfully enter an important market like India, we are fully aware of the importance of choosing the best sales partner. We are very happy and excited to be working with the Wendt/Murugappa group in India and look forward to implementing their vast experience and business network in the field of machinery and precision components into our own work. As two market leaders joining forces, we are fully convinced that by uniting our expertise we will make fast progress in establishing ceramic 3D printing as an alternative production technology, strongly adding value in both fields.”

According to Lithoz, Wendt India is an experienced market leader and by partnering together, both companies have an ‘excellent opportunity’ to establish ceramic 3D printing in India.

In late 2022, Lithoz launched the LithaBone HA 480 material for 3D printed bone replacements.

