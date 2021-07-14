Luxexcel launches VisionPlatform 7 for 3D printing of prescription smart eyewear

× Expand Luxexcel Luxexcel 3D printed prescription eyewear for smart glasses.

Luxexcel has launched a manufacturing platform that relies on 3D printing technology to allow prescription lenses to be integrated into the production of smartglasses.

The VisionPlatform 7 is said to have been developed based on market demand and customer-specific needs for flexible, high-performing manufacturing systems. It comprises high-tech hardware, advanced software and proprietary materials, and also integrates objects like waveguides, holographic optical elements and liquid crystal foils during the 3D printing process.

Luxexcel has launched VisionPlatform 7 after successfully demonstrating that the three vital elements of AR smartglasses – prescription lens, a waveguide and a projector in a fashionable device – can be combined into a 3D printed prescription lens earlier this year. The company says that its VisionPlatform 7 can also print critical features, such as the air gap required for a waveguide or printed hardcoating, that are difficult or impossible to manufacture otherwise. Other features of VisionPlatform 7 include new materials that ensure a range of anti-reflective and hydrophobic coatings can be applied to lenses during post-processing and the ability to address the most common refractive errors like single vision lenses and multifocal progressive designs. Lenses produced by VisionPlatform 7 also meet ISO, ANSI and FDA requirements for prescription eyewear.

“The launch of VisionPlatform 7 begins a new era in the manufacturing of prescription smart lenses,” commented Fabio Esposito, CEO at Luxexcel. “To compete in the race to launch consumer-ready smartglasses, eyewear manufacturers need to address prescription in their smartglasses devices. More than 75% of the adult world population today requires prescription lenses. Luxexcel provides a disruptive solution where smart technology is seamlessly combined with a prescription lens, rather than adding prescription power to the smart device as an afterthought. Luxexcel is accelerating the market introduction of true consumer smart glasses by allowing technology companies to manufacture prescription smart eyewear in the comfort of their own manufacturing home.”

“To manufacture a device that combines prescription and smart functions requires a combination of skills in technology and optics,” added Guido Groet, Chief Strategy Officer at Luxexcel. “It can be difficult to find this combination of skill sets in one team, so we offer this experience to our partners. We provide our customers with a complete solution to manufacture prescription smart lenses so that they can focus on developing the technologies and content for the device. With VisionPlatform 7, more innovative features can be added to smartglasses and the only limitation is the imagination of the designer.”

