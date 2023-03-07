Magellan Aerospace signs agreement with Collins Aerospace for complex castings

× Expand Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation has announced the signing of a long-term agreement (LTA) extension with Collins Aerospace, to manufacture complex magnesium and aluminium castings for a variety of military and commercial aerospace platforms.

The castings will be produced by Magellan’s facilities in Renfrew, Ontario and Glendale, Arizona. Magellan is a leader in the area of developing and producing aerospace components and has established a centre of excellence in sand casting processes. Magellan believes it was the first company in the AM industry to optimise 3D sand printing technology for production and has invested in casting technologies such as robotics, 3D sand printing, automated pouring and finishing, as well as digital radiography.

The extension of the LTA with Collins renews the framework for strategic alignment with Magellan. In addition to F-15, F-16, and F-18 castings for Collins legacy programs, the agreement also encompasses the supply of castings to support F-35 Lightning II, KC-46m A320neo, 787 and 777X programs.

“The signing of this LTA extension is built on a strong foundation of collaboration between our two companies over many decades,” said Haydn Martin, Vice President, Business Development, Marketing and Contracts for Magellan Aerospace. “Magellan’s casting centres of excellence are tailored for meeting the needs of these important Collins programs.”

Magellan Aerospace designs and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced proprietary products for military and space markets, and provides engine and component repair and overhaul services worldwide.

3D sand printing from voxeljet was recently used by Tooling & Equipment International, one of the largest users of the technology in the United States, to produce cast-cores for the series production of components for the all-electric Cadillac CELESTIQ.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.