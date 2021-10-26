Markforged launches FX20 composite 3D printing system & continuous fibre-reinforced ULTEM 9085 filament

× Expand Markforged Markforged FX20.

Markforged has revealed more information about its FX20 composite 3D printing system which was described as the company’s ‘most sophisticated’ machine yet when it was announced in June.

The FX20 will be debuted at the upcoming Formnext event and is set to begin shipping in the first of half 2022, helping users to additively manufacture ‘high-strength, heat resistant and higher performance parts’ in the most demanding industries.

Markforged says the machine is precision-designed and sensor-driven, with the ability to deliver ‘breakthrough accuracy, quality and reliability’ at the point-of-need. It has a heated build chamber capable of maintaining temperatures up to 200°C, a 525 x 400 x 400 mm build volume and the ability to print up to eight times faster than the default print settings on Markforged’s existing line of composite printers.

The company believes the introduction of the FX20 elevates its Digital Forge platform to ‘robust production applications’ and to supplement the machine’s performance is also introducing the Continuous Fibre Reinforced ULTEM 9085 material. By combining the FX20 and ULTEM 9085, Markforged is confident it will open the door to production applications of its technology in the aerospace, defence, automotive and oil & gas industries.

× Expand Markforged

“Markforged continues to build on our innovative legacy and lead the way in composite 3D printing – the future of manufacturing,” commented Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged. “With the releases of the FX20 and Continuous Fibre Reinforced ULTEM 9085 filament, we’re now fulfilling that promise to manufacturers who previously, in the most demanding environments, were unable to experience the benefits of the Digital Forge and our unique materials. By helping move composites toward robust production, unlock more functional parts, made of stronger materials of even more impressive size, with applications from the factory floor to flight.”

One of Markforged’s existing users, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, who sells, installs and services sustainable energy solutions, has already expressed its intention to invest in the FX20, pairing it with existing Markforged composite materials as well as the new ULTEM 9085 filament. The company has also been using the recently-launched Eiger software and suggests the integration of the FX20 system will allow it to additively manufacture stronger and more robust parts.

“The Digital Forge has given Vestas a powerful platform to circumvent expensive, multi-step, and time-consuming conventional manufacturing methodology,” offered Jeremy Haight, Principal Engineer at Vestas. “When you factor in design iterations, these conventional parts are obsolete in a year or two. With the FX20 and ULTEM 9085, we will be able to design and manufacture larger, stronger parts, press a button and take that part right off the print bed to use it immediately with the confidence that is very durable and robust.”

