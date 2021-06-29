Markforged to launch its largest composite 3D printing system yet at Formnext 2021

× Expand Markforged Markforged's FX20 composite 3D printing system.

Markforged has announced it will introduce its biggest and fastest composite 3D printing system at Formnext later this year as it ‘expands into robust production.’

The FX20 machine is the ‘most sophisticated 3D printer Markforged has ever produced’ according to the company and will supplement its existing carbon fibre 3D printing offering, which consists of three ‘industrial’ and three ‘desktop’ platforms.

Founded in 2013, Markforged has spent the last eight years building out its carbon fibre 3D printing offering – as well as its metal 3D printing one – with the introduction of the Onyx One, Onyx Pro and Mark Two desktop systems and the X3, X5 and X7 industrial models. These machines are supported by composite base materials like Nylon and Onyx, as well as continuous fibre materials like carbon fibre, aramid fibre and fibreglass. This portfolio has been developed over the last several years to enable users to produce parts that are tough enough for the factory floor, from functional prototypes to fixtures to end-use components.

By introducing the FX20 as part of its ‘Digital Forge’ composite and metal 3D printing offering, the company is now aiming to facilitate the additive manufacture of high-strength, higher-performing parts that ‘will meet the needs of the most demanding and regulated industries.’ Targeting the aerospace, defence, automotive and oil & gas markets, Markforged promises that the FX20 will be able to print high-temperature thermoplastics reinforced with continuous fibre at the click of a button. It expects the FX20 to be ready for shipping worldwide in the first half of 2022.

“The FX20 is a beast of a machine and represents our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our customers to empower them to build anything they can imagine,” commented Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged. “The addition of the FX20 to the Digital Forge strengthens our leading position in the additive manufacturing market by enabling the robust production of lightweight, advanced composite parts. With this combination of hardware and software, our customers will be able to count on Markforged for production of the end-use, mission-critical parts that are required to overcome the limitations of traditional manufacturing. This builds resilient and sustainable supply chains that extend directly to the point-of-need.”

