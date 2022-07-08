Nano Dimension adds ceramics and metal 3D printing capabilities with Admatec & Formatec acquisitions

× Expand Nano Dimension Nano Dimension 3D printing Transceivers being printed on Nano Dimension's DragonFly Pro 2020.

Nano Dimension has announced the closing of a definitive agreement to acquire Formatec Holding B.V., including its additive manufacturing subsidiaries Admatec Europe B.V. and Formatec Technical Ceramics B.V.

The acquisition adds ceramics and metals 3D printing capabilities to the 3D printed electronics company’s portfolio, which also includes micro additive manufacturing following the acquisition of NanoFabrica last year. Nano Dimension describes the addition of ceramics and metals as ‘critical materials’ for the development of end-use 3D printed parts, and says going forward, new Admatec/Formatec product types will also enable customers to print larger parts.

Nano Dimension has paid a total cash sum of 12.9 million USD for the Netherlands-based company (net of its cash), which was part of U.S.-based Precision Surfacing Solutions. Admatec/Formatec’s DLP-based systems are targeted towards medical, jewellery, industrial, and investment casting applications, while its Formatec industrial production service division provides design-to-production services for industrial customers via a service bureau platform that combines injection moulding and AM capabilities. Nano Dimension says its go-to-market platform will broaden the reach of Admatec/Formatec’s products and services to growing markets, particularly in the United States and Europe.

Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension said all Admatec/Formatec team members have joined Nano Dimension upon closing of the transaction and will continue to be led by their current management team.

Stern said: “Admatec/Formatec’s products and services expand Nano Dimension’s Fabrica Division, adding volume manufacturing capabilities to the high precision micro-mechanical Fabrica 2.0 systems.”

Jaco Saurwalt, Chief Operating Officer of Admatec/Formatec, who will now lead Nano Dimension’s Admatec/Formatec Division, commented: “The teams across Admatec and Formatec are excited to become a part of Nano Dimension. We are proud of how we have developed this business and are convinced that we shall be able to expand and accelerate our growth based on our present technology and services. We expect that the combined expertise with Nano Dimension will further establish a leading position in the high-mix-low-volume metal 3D-AM production markets.”

Stern went on to say that Admatec/Formatec systems will also be complemented by the company’s deep learning-based artificial intelligence technologies from its DeepCube acquisition last April.

Stern continued: “We expect this will improve yield and throughput and drive a more seamless integration with Nano Dimension’s Fabrica systems. Admatec/Formatec’s machines and services fit the larger picture of Nano Dimension’s vision, aiming to establish “Industry 4.0” solutions, which entail building an AI-based “distributed digital manufacturing application” rather than just machines as capital equipment. The end goal is to reach a capability for maintaining digital inventory of high-end printed mechanical parts in digital form: print them as you need them, where you need them, only the quantity you need, in the best quality at competitive prices, with the highest yield and throughput possible for that point in time, specifically for high mix/low volume scenarios.”

